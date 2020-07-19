Balearic Islands Want Certain Travellers to Undergo Mandatory Quarantine

The President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, wants certain travellers to undergo a mandatory quarantine upon arrival. The president will ask Pedro Sanchez that travellers who come to the Islands from Cataluña or other high-risk territories, national and international, should undergo a mandatory quarantine.

This is one of the technical proposals that will be sent to the Ministry of Health next week. The Balearic Government wants health authorities in each autonomous community to be issued set recommendations with a clear guide that these travellers arriving in the Balearic Islands must stay in quarantine.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands is currently very low, barely reaching a hundred active cases, but health authorities fear that outbreaks will emerge as tourists from high-risk areas arrive, such as Cataluña and Aragon.

Amongst the other requests made is the proposal for security and sanitary controls to be reinforced, both at ports and airports, alongside extensive information campaigns which discourage mobility.

The Balearic Government plans to increase the number of trackers to 400 to guarantee the traceability of all positive cases, but President Armengol also demands that a digital contact tool or app is implemented to support the work carried out by the trackers. It is also requested that the implementation of QR tracking tools be evaluated for places with a high influx of people.

Mallorca has also been struggling to keep drunken tourists under control during such a fragile time during the health crisis.

