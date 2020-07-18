A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in Lemington Spa after a Girl of three was killed in a rush-hour crash in Brunswick Street.

The tiny tot was rushed to hospital after she collided with a black Skoda Citigo at around 5.45 pm on Friday, July 17, but she sadly died of her injuries tonight, Saturday, July 18.

The woman driver was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving following the collision in Brunswick Street, Leamington Spa. Warwickshire Police appealed for any driver close to the scene of the accident who may have vital information about the crash to come forward.

Supt Emma Bastone said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the little girl following this terrible incident.

“We have launched a thorough investigation into how the collision occurred and we’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the child or the car in the moments leading up to the collision.

“We’re also keen to speak to the driver of a silver or blue Mazda we believe was driving behind the Skoda at the time of the collision but left the scene.

“We’d like anyone in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage from the time of the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can check it for evidence.”