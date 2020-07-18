German “Rambo” Arrested After Manhunt In The Black Forest

A gunman nicknamed “Rambo” has been arrested by German police in the Black Forest after hunting the suspect down for five days.

German “Rambo”, Yves Rausch, 31, threatened four police officers and took their guns in Oppenau, south-west Germany, then fled into the nearby forest. Over 2,530 officers took part in the manhunt which included helicopters, elite police units, and sniffers dogs.

Rausch was eventually found in a bush with four handguns and an axe. He sustained minor injuries during the arrest, as did a police officer as a result of the axe Rausch was holding, but neither was hospitalized.

Apparently, the gunman had made a home for himself in a hut in the forest near Oppenau after being evicted from his flat. Police were first alerted of the suspect when they received calls about a man suspiciously hanging around a hut. When they encountered Rausch close to the hut, wearing camouflage gear, he suddenly pulled out a gun and disarmed the officers.

The mother of the German “Rambo”, named after the fictional character who goes on the run from US police, claimed her son wanted to “escape to nature” and when she had met him for a coffee on July 8 he was completely normal. However, Rausch has a worrying criminal record which includes shooting a woman with a crossbow.