Nerja will finally get new health centre

THE Andalucian Government hopes that the works of this new health centre in Nerja are underway before the end of the current legislature “as long as the administrative deadlines allow it.”

The goal, according to Nerja Mayor, Elías Bendodo, is that the works begin as soon as possible. Likewise, he has regretted that there are projects that are pending “almost since we were kids”, such as the new health centre “that was a commitment of 20 years ago” of the previous socialist leaders in the Andalucian Government.

Bendodo has explained that the Town Hall is drawing up a new urbanisation project for the plot and when the land is ready “the Board will fulfil its commitment to build the Nerja health centre”.

Meanwhile, he specified, the facilities of the current one have been improved, with a new physiotherapy area and works to create four emergency consultations with an investment of €120,000.