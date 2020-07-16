Spanish rock legends unplugged in Almeria

SPANISH rock legends Los Secretos, Revolver and Mikel Erentxun are all lined up to play unplugged this summer in Almeria city’s Plaza de la Constitucion.

All three will be doing open-air acoustic sets of their greatest hits as part of Almeria city council’ssummer culture and entertainment programme.

Basque singer Mikel Erentxum will be appearing on July 24, Revolver the following night and Madrid band Los Secretos on August 19.

Almeria Culture councillor said the three were names which needed very little introduction, their songs having featured prominently in the national pop scene for decades.

Members of the audience will all have pre-assigned chairs, with a maximum capacity for 450. There will also be strict health safety and hygiene measures in place. Wearing a face mask will be compulsory.

All the concerts will start at 9.30pm. The council said people should get to the venue with plenty of time to allow for the correct access procedures.