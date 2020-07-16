Spain Registers Worst Coronavirus Figures in Two Months

This Thursday the number of daily coronavirus diagnoses in Spain keeps its third consecutive day of exponential growth, with 580 positives cases recorded in the last 24 hours, a figure that was not seen since the first phases of the de-escalation, more specifically since May 10, when there was a daily increase of 621 cases.

However, the contexts are largely different – on May 10 the epidemic was clearly in a downward phase and now a large part of the positives are asymptomatic – the great increase in cases experienced in the last week by the outbreaks is worrying. From 161 cases reported on Monday, on Thursday this has risen to 580.

-- Advertisement --



The vast majority of new cases – up to 70% – come from Aragon (266) and Catalonia (142), the two regions that suffer the outbreaks with the highest volume of cases. In the rest of Spain, the daily diagnosis data does not exceed 30 cases in any community, with Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha and Navarra recording 20 or more.

Nevertheless, the death toll remains stable. This Thursday there have been three new deaths, bringing the total to 28,416. Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also increased in recent days. The latest available data shows 196 hospital admissions in the last seven days and 17 ICU admissions.

For more news about Spain please follow this link…