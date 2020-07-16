Sky’s the limit: new plan for iconic Glasgow landmark

1995 I think it was when I Zip Lined for charity across the River Clyde in Glasgow off of the top of the ‘Finnieston Crane’

The Iconic landmark in the heart of what was one of the busiest ship building areas in the world back in the day, and was built back in 1932, was one of the very last giant cantilever cranes, used to load extremely heavy cargo like Locomotives and Tanks onto and off of ships, for import and export across the world.

Well the massive construction has just been given a possible new lease of life as plans to create a £7 million, (€7.7 million), visitor center, museum and restaurant on the site.

Three phases are expected, Phase 1 will be the construction of a 122 seat restaurant under the 152 foot long ( 46.3 meter), jib of the structure,

Profits from the restaurant would then be ploughed into phase 2 which will be a visitors center and museum celebrating the history of the crane.

Big Cran’ Co (the company behind the proposed project), chairman Allan Wilson, a former Scottish Government minister, said: “We believe this plan would have enormous benefit to the local community and would preserve a unique and iconic part of Scotland’s heritage.

“The crane played an important part in Glasgow’s industrial past and we want to make sure it remains relevant.

“It would be great for future generations to understand its story.

“The project can also provide hope as we emerge from lockdown and give a significant economic boost to the area.”