Japanese Face Mask Translates Spanish and Eight Other Languages

THE Japanese are renowned for technological innovation and for wearing masks for decades so there is no real surprise that the Donut Robotics company has created C-FACE which it claims is the world’s first smart mask that works with phones developed by applying robot technology.
By linking the mask to a smartphone, it is possible to translate what is being said in up to nine languages including Spanish and as the unit is designed to be worn over any fabric face mask you simply change the under mask on a regular basis.
