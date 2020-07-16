Four Arrested in Spanish Town for Conspiracy to Commit Murder

IN June of this year members of the Guardia Civil in Tarragona received a tip off that a group of alleged criminals were looking to find someone to kill two individuals.

As the officers investigated further, they discovered that a hitman had been found and that he had been given the name of the first intended victim at a meeting where those involved discussed how the person should be killed and where to dispose of the body.

They also ascertained that by way of payment, the killer would be given a farm in a rural part of the municipality of Amposta.

At this stage officers carried out three house searches, arresting the four people involved and seizing two pistols, a blank firing revolver, a taser and an extendable baton.