BREAKING NEWS: Selfridges Evacuated after CS Gas Attack

A Selfridges was evacuated this afternoon ago after a man using CS-Style gas attacked another man inside the store.

Nine shoppers in total were treated on Oxford Street, London, for the effects of the spray, which Metropolitan Police said caused a similar reaction to the riot control agent they use to control violent attackers.

The man, in his 20s, was soon detained by security after he released the substance and later arrested on suspicion of affray. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: ‘Police were called to a shop in Oxford Street, W1, on Thursday, 16 July, at 13.39hrs to reports of a disturbance.

Customers could be seen rushing out, guided by security, and making their way as far away as possible as confinement kicked in, some thinking it was the start of a terrorist attack.