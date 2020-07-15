You Have One Life, Are You Living It?

On 9th July 2020, my family’s lives came crashing down as we had to put our 3-year-old Mastin, Rocco to sleep.

Some of you may have the opinion “he was just a dog”, but to us, he was our family! Our baby boy had taught us so much in such a short space of time and I hope it will teach my readers too.

It was July 1, 2017, when 2 bundles of fur entered our home. Whilst we already had 5 dogs, we had agreed to foster 2 puppies until I was able to find them their forever homes. I named them Rocco and Bentley. Within the next month, Bentley had a new family to live with. It was then, we decided to adopt Rocco. Life was pretty perfect until we received some bad news.

When Rocco was 18 months old, we were advised that he had problems with his back legs and after numerous visits to the vets and scans with a specialist, we were advised that the operation was too risky, with an 80% chance of failure. My heart was broken, however, Rocco looked at me with his Mastin smile, full of slobber, as if to say, “Why are you crying, mum? Can we go home now, I want to play!” We took him home, where he ran around the land with the pack and not a care in the world. He may have not been able to run like a normal dog, but he never let that stop him! He didn’t look at it as a disability, he adapted to his strengths and wasn’t going to let anything get in his way.

Dogs can teach us humans so much. No matter what they go through, they will always offer unconditional love. They don’t allow self-doubt, procrastination, or other people’s opinions to get in their way. They simply live their life the way they want to live it.

So, the next time you doubt yourself, the next time you procrastinate about your dreams, the next time you allow other people’s opinions get in your way, think of our Rocco. Remember a malnourished pup who was in a terrible state, who was able to find his forever home, who was loved so much and never let anything stop him from living his best life despite his disabilities. Allow his memory to live in each of you and teach you to live your life in the same way!

