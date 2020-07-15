Surge Of Coronavirus Infections In Blackburn

The Lancashire town of Blackburn with Darwen is suffering a worrying spike in coronavirus infections and has been forced to bring in additional restrictions.

The Director of Health for Blackburn with Darwen council, Prof Dominic Harrison has said that the rising number of cases originates from over-occupied terraced houses and mainly within the South Asian community.

The council is keen to avoid a lockdown on the scale of Leicester and so are urging people to observe some new measures, which include limiting the number of visitors from other households, no hugging, and bumping elbows instead of shaking hands. Face masks are also encouraged in all enclosed public spaces.

A local advisor on community cohesion in the area, Faz Patel, expressed his concern to the BBC over young people not following social distancing, meeting their friends and then spreading the virus to their family members at home.

Some were also worried about the negative impact on business in the town if Blackburn was forced back into a lockdown. Councillor Saima Afzal described the possible scenario as a “disaster” and insisted the council are trying everything they can to get the message out loud and clear.