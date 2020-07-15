Russian Blogger having Baby with Stepson Marries him after Divorcing Dad

A Russian influencer, 35, has married her 20-year-old stepson who she raised from the age of seven and reveals they are expecting a BABY – just after she divorced his father!

A RUSSIAN blogger has married her 20-year-old stepson just weeks after revealing she was pregnant with his baby and was divorcing his father. Marina Balmasheva raised her former stepson turned hubby, Vladimir ‘Vova’ Shavyrin, for 13 years, from when he was seven, before their blossoming romance hit headlines in Russia earlier this year when she revealed their relationship on Instagram. -- Advertisement --



Despite the 15-year age gap and attracting much criticism over their unorthodox relationship, the pair have cemented their relationship – tying the knot just weeks after Marina revealed they were having their first baby.

Marina shared the news of their nuptials online, writing ‘husband and wife’ alongside a photo of them taking a selfie in their wedding outfits. Marina Balmasheva, 35, caused a stir when she shared a picture in May of herself with her ex-husband’s son Vladimir Shavyrin when he was seven, alongside a snap of them together now.

But instead of persuading people to support her, she attracted a storm of protest when she shared the before-and-after photo on Instagram with her 420,000 followers. The husband, pictured above, is not too happy with the situation and is not speaking to Marina, strange that isn’t it!