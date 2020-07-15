Over Half of Spaniards Demand Stricter Measures to Stifle COVID Crisis

A vast majority of Spaniards believe that the measures adopted to stop the coronavirus pandemic have been necessary, but six out of ten consider that, given the current evolution of the situation, some stricter and more controlled measures should be adopted.

This data was clear from results of the latest barometer which was published this Wednesday by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) whose fieldwork was carried out between July 1 and 9. Almost 97% of the interviewees admitted to feeling very or quite worried about the effects of this health crisis.

In fact, 88.9% are convinced that tackling reforms in Spanish healthcare is essential, especially in terms of providing greater economic resources (97%), increasing the workforce (96.2%), increasing the facilities and resources dedicated to prevent and address pandemics (92.9%) and strengthening coordination between autonomous communities (92.6%).

78% of respondents predict that the economic and labour orientated consequences will be “very serious” compared to 18.1% who think that they will only be “somewhat serious” and 1.7% downgrade them to “minimally serious”.

What is more worrying for respondents is the health crisis (44%) as opposed to the effect of the crisis on employment and the economy (26.5%). As the crisis evolves in Spain, 62.3% are convinced that stricter and more controlled isolation measures must be taken, almost double the amount who agree that we should continue with the current measures (32.7%).