Weather Warnings Across Spain and Heavy Showers Expected in Costa Blanca

This Tuesday there are seven autonomous communities with weather risks and one on orange alert (Valencia) for rainfall which could reach up to 40 litres of water per square meter in one hour.

The rain and storms will be more intense in the interior and south of Valencia although Alicante will also have a yellow weather warning for rainfall of up to 30 litres per square meter in one hour, whereas Castellon is expected to record up to 20 litres per hour.

Aragon, Castilla-La-Mancha, Murcia and Cataluña have weather warnings for rain and storms. Andalucia and Extremadura also have weather warnings, but these are for heat. In Sevilla and Cordoba, rural areas can expect up to 38 degrees, whilst the plains of Badajoz can also expect to reach temperatures of 37 degrees.

In Andalucia, the heat will bring storms to Granada, the mountains and the city of Jaén and the same phenomena can happen in the northwest and highlands of Murcia. In Cataluña, intense rains, accompanied by storms, are expected.

In Castilla-La Mancha, there is a warning for rain (15 litres per square meter) in the mountainous area of ​​Cuenca, with an additional risk in relation to storms.

