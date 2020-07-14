Two Worthy Winners will Represent Malaga in Costa Blanca Finals

THE Gala Final to select Miss World Malaga Gala and Mister International Malaga 2020 were held in Benahavis on the evening of Saturday July 11 in front of a good-sized audience which was smaller than usual due to the rules of social distancing.

Blanca Aguilera was the popular winner for the ladies and Juan Carlos Cuenca was chosen as Mister International Malaga with both now going forward to the national finals due to be held in Oropesa del Mar in Costa Blanca later this year.

As is usual, there were many entrants from across Malaga Province all hoping for the opportunity to win national titles and then compete overseas.