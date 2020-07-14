Scientists Say UK Could See 120,000 Covid Deaths This Winter

Scientists in the UK suggest a second deadly wave of coronavirus infections could hit this winter, possibly resulting in around 120,000 deaths.

Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser for the UK requested a report by scientists to paint a picture for a “worst-case scenario”. For this, they suggested that Covid deaths just from hospitals could range between 24,500 and 251,000, with peaks in January and February. This estimate, however, is without considering any lockdown measures or possible vaccines.

Although the development of the coronavirus throughout the winter is unknown, studies suggest that the virus has better survival rates in the colder months and will be quicker to spread as people spend a lot more time indoors.

However, Prof Stephen Holgate, who chaired the report insisted that the results are a “possibility”, not a “prediction”. But of course, the risk of a deadly second wave could be reduced with immediate action. Now the number of infections in the UK is relatively low, the professor added that this is a “window of opportunity” to prepare for the winter.