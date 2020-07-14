Dutch PM Tells Sanchez to Look for a Solution to Economic Ruin Within Spain NOT EU

Whilst Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, embarked on his tour across Europe in order to warm up to the more northern member states, things took a wrong turn. During the first leg of his trip in Holland, Sanchez had a meeting with Prime Minister Sanchez.

The meeting was followed by a lunch in Berlin with German Chancellor Merkel and another appointment with the Swedish Chief Executive, Stefan Löfven. Their discussions are presumedly centred around the fast-approaching summit of heads of state meeting which is expected to run on Friday and Saturday.

This is the first in-person meeting of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak began. This meeting hopes to reach an agreement regarding the European Reconstruction Fund which is worth €750,000 million. Spain and Italy have both been battling to reach a favourable agreement as they are the two nations who have been worst affected by the crisis and can utilise this financial aid now more than ever.

Nevertheless, the message received in the Netherlands was not the most optimistic. Mark Rutte pushed Sanchez to “Find a solution within Spain and not within the EU”, although he acknowledges that this will “not be easy”