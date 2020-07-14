Discover Almuñecar’s rich heritage with exciting new tours

IN Almuñecar the local agency of official guides, Itaca, has been carrying out a series of guided visits for tourists and residents with regard to local heritage. Representative, Juan Bolívar said, “This summer and autumn, we offer three visits or routes, both night and day: Paseo Bajo la Media Luna, Almuñécar and its Heritage and as a novelty, we incorporate the Ruta de la Pesca”

The night visit, called “Paseo bajo la media luna” is carried out on Fridays, from 9pm, by reading literary and historical texts and passages from the 1658 manuscript, “Almuñécar ilustrada y su antigüedad defendida”, where participants discover the importance of Andalucian culture in the town.

The walk begins at the Palacete of La Najarra, and tours the historical centre, with the exteriors of the Castillo de San Miguel and it ends with the sculpture of Abderramán I, in the Peñón del Santo, where you can taste the most genuine pastries. as is the mohína casserole.

Another visit entitled “Almuñécar y su Patrimonio” which is a walk on Saturdays from 10am, through the rich history of this ancient city while discovering part of its wide heritage offer such as the Mansion La Najarra, Parque El Majuelo, Church of the Incarnation and Roman Aqueduct.

“These visits are offered free of charge to those members of the health sector, security forces and bodies, Civil Proteccion, … who wish to participate,” said Juan Bolívar.