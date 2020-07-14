Buckingham Palace gin sells out online in hours

Fancy a swift G&T ? Sounds lovely, especially if you’re sitting on the terrace in the summer sun, but you will have to wait if you fancy the just released yesterday brand new Buckingham Palace brand

The new Gin, made from botanicals and cuttings from the Queens gaff gardens, and those responsible for coming up with the recipe have taken inspiration from the gardens for the full flavored Gin

According to the Trust website, the small batch gin contains ”lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves” from the gardens which contribute to a spirit that produces ”citrus and herbal notes.”

The gin has been so popular that in less than a day from its launch it has sold out, and customers desperate to try the Gin (priced at £40, €43.97 for a 70cl bottle), have been informed that if they want to order their bottles in advance, they can do so on line and as soon as the next batch is ready they will be contacted.

A spokesperson for the Trust told the News Shopper site that they were ”delighted” with the customer reaction to the gin.

The Queen is partial to a Gin now and then , and she prefers hers with a shot of Dubonnet, The Trust website does suggest that the Buckingham Palace Gin goes well with a slice of lemon and tonic.

Cheers!