Yoga Masterclass Raises Funds for Costa del Sol Food Bank

THE Municipal Food Bank in Mijas is supported by the Social Services department of the Mijas Council and is managed by the Red Cross.

Representatives of local organisations Yoga Loves Everyone and El Cartujano organised a fund raiser towards the end of June which included a masterclass to which 45 people attended and were encouraged to make donations to help those most in need in the municipality.

A total of €700 was collected from this and other activities and the organisers have now donated this sum to the Council to allow the food bank to purchase additional supplies to give to those most in need.

Councillor Hipólito Zapico thanked them for their generous donation and encouraged other groups and businesses to consider similar assistance for the food bank.