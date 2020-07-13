WHO Warns Citizens “We Won’t Be Returning To Our Old Normality Anytime Soon”

The director-general for the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has reported that the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus remains the world’s number one public enemy. Furthermore, the current pandemic will continue to worsen if governments do not take swift action to suppress outbreaks of infection in affected countries.

He has contended that “many countries are going in the wrong direction because, after having controlled the pandemic with quarantine, they are not applying the relevant WHO recommendations which are designed to avoid outbreaks”. For the WHO, it is “crucial” that “infections are identified in time, suspects are tested and quarantined”.

In fear of experiencing a second, uncontrollable wave of infections, some countries including Spain, Morocco and the Philippines have been ordering new lockdown confinements. Currently, the epicentre of the pandemic is located in Latin America, which is the second region in the world with the highest number of fatalities.

According to Tedros there will be no “returning to our old normality anytime soon” at least for another few months. The WHO will also send a research team out to China to try and understand the origin of the pandemic, including the host animal and how it was transmitted.