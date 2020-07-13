Wearing Face Mask Now MANDATORY in the UK

The UK has just announced that on July 24 face masks will become mandatory across the UK and those who do not abide will be faced with hefty £100 fines. This new rule, which is already implemented in countries like Spain, Italy and Germany, will now be included in England.

Since the middle of May, citizens in the United Kingdom have been advised to wear coverings when entering enclosed places or meeting people in social circles. Furthermore, since June 15, wearing a mask on public transport has become a necessity.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, will be outlining the new guidelines on the use of face masks on Tuesday. This decision has been made in order to limit the risk of transmission during the coronavirus crisis.

This new sanctionable offence is enforced by police forces and anyone caught breaking this rule could have to pay up to £100. However, if they can pay within two weeks then the fine is reduced to £50.