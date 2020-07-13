Shock to the System – Health and beauty news

IT may have been advice given to you on many occasions and for different reasons, but taking an ice-cold shower can actually offer you surprising health benefits.

A burst of cold water in the morning can increase alertness. Even though the thought of this may horrify you, the shock of the cold water forces you to breathe more deeply which, in turn, increases your overall oxygen intake.

It also causes your heart rate to increase which pumps blood more efficiently through your entire body. This improved blood circulation can help to combat some skin problems and boost your overall heart health. It can also lower blood pressure, clear blocked arteries and improves immunity. A study in England showed that regular cold showers trigger an increase in the metabolic speed rate and the number of white blood cells in the body, which then help fight diseases. The whole experience can give you a natural dose of energy for the day.

They have also been found to relieve symptoms of depression by stimulating “the blue spot” on the brain that releases noradrenaline, a chemical which plays a role in alleviating depression.

In addition, one of the most natural ways to maintain your appearance is with cold showers. Hot water has the tendency to dry your skin out whilst cold water will tighten your cuticles and pores, which will prevent them from getting clogged. Cold water can also seal the pores in the skin and scalp too, preventing dirt from getting in.