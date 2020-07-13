New Mask Etiquette: How to Wear Your Mask at the Beach

Given the large number of rebounds that Spain has experienced, various autonomous communities have decided to take a step further in reducing the risk of transmission when it comes to coronavirus. Now in Andalucia, Cataluña, Murcia, La Rioja Asturias, and Navarra have all decided that masks are now mandatory at all times.

Now that masks must be worn at all times, despite social distancing norms, people have some confusion as to what this might mean at the beach. Previously, if you could ensure that a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters between you and your peers was upheld then wearing a mask was not necessary.

The pool and beach protocol for wearing masks remains a bit of a grey area, with different regions agreeing upon different rules. The general gist is that when using the pool or going to the beach then yes you must be wearing your mask. However, if you are sunbathing or going for a swim then there is no reason for you to worry about this. Make sure when walking and using common areas your mask is with you, if not you may be faced with a hefty fine!

Several regional governments will be releasing more information about this protocol in their own time.