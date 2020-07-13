Dog Beach in Costa del Sol Town Now Larger and Safer for Canine Visitors

ACTING in response to a number of requests from residents, the Fuengirola Council has improved the safety of its dog beach by Sohail Castle according to the Councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo.

Not only are fences being extended along the beach, but a new wooden double gate has been installed to stop small dogs especially from escaping through the open access if let off the lead and this important as the beach does have a road close by.

Fuengirola Council which was recognised as a dog friendly destination by pet organisation TravelGuau has also recently expanded the dog beach by more than 50 per cent to give dogs their owners a massive 3,400 square meters in which to exercise.