Covid: Group Of Millionaires Sign Petition To Raise Tax For The Super-Rich

A group of the world’s wealthiest individuals has signed a petition to request that governments commit to a permanent tax increase for the super-rich.

The group of 83 millionaires, most of them from the US but also from Germany, The Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, and Canada, have united under the slogan “Millionaires For Humanity”. The group includes Abigail Disney, great-niece of Walt Disney and heiress of the Disney empire, Ben & Jerry co-founder Jerry Greenfield or British screenwriter, Richard Curtis.

The millionaires point out that they are not members of the frontline workers helping to tackle the coronavirus pandemic such as healthcare workers, shop workers, or food delivery staff. Instead, they say, “We have money, lots of it” and want to contribute more to help the world recover from the Covid crisis.

They firmly believe that the problems brought about by the coronavirus crisis cannot be solved based on charity alone and that political leaders around the world need to raise funds and spend them responsibly.

Millionaires for Humanity propose contributing financially to healthcare, social security, and education systems by raising taxes for the super-rich. “Humanity is more important than our money”, they say.