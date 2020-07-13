Confinement Of Segrià Is Not Enough, Says Catalan Expert

Pere Godoy, the head of Epidemiology in Lleida, Catalunya has claimed that the current confinement of the area of Segrià in the region, has not been as effective as hoped, and stricter measures need to be taken.

Speaking to the Catalan television channel TV3, he warned that the transmission rate of the virus is very high in the area and that the measures taken up until now are simply “not enough” to stop it. However, he believes it is up to the government to decide if Segrià residents should remain in “stay-at-home” confinement or not.

-- Advertisement --



Godoy also pointed out that the area received a great influx of people during the fruit-picking season and possibly around 30.000 people arrived. This has contributed to the high transmission rate among these people as well as the fact that some may be more vulnerable to the virus.

Another issue for Catalunya is the number of positive cases who display no symptoms, even more reason to adhere to the safety rules. Godoy insists that the use of “the face masks is not enough and the most effective measure is distance”.