Brazen Advert for Use of Hackers Service Quashed

THE internet and social media are packed with warnings about hackers and scams and many an article has appeared in Euro Weekly News adding our warning to readers in Spain and around the world.

Amazingly however, a brazen comment appeared in response to an article on our website which beggars believe at the audacity of the person who added it and their obvious assumption that it would appear without being checked.

The comment (and spelling has not been corrected) is as follows;

Have you been searching for a reliable hacker who can help you do your private job such as hijacking other’s company clients and divert them to your site so they can buy stuck from you unknowingly to them or better still you are looking forward to hire a hacker who is an expert when it come to developer /penetration and HTML/CSS, social medial hack, iphone or Android spy, data deletion etc. Intellectual Hacker1 is the best one to contact for such cases and they have solution to all what you want. i have used there service up-till now and it’s working very well.

An email address was then given, to allow those who want to hijack other company’s clients to get in contact.

It is assumed that this is a phishing expedition in order to try to gain email addresses and then information from anyone who responds but as it is clearly an invitation to break the law, it seems unlikely that even if published that it would attract any response.