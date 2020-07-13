Andalucia Fights Back with a 1 Billion Euro Green Revolution Plan!

The Green revolution – a plan to reactivate the economy of Andalucia.

THE health crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in global unprecedented economic and social impact. However, there are regions like Andalucia in Spain that want a recovery that also respects the green criteria set by the United Nations in its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objective of the European Union to achieve a climate-neutral Europe by 2050.

This green revolution, which aims to make Andalucia a benchmark in the fight against climate change, is based on a plan consisting of 26 measures and €1 billion of investment for water infrastructure projects, the local economy, climate change, and natural spaces. Overall, the sustainable development will generate an estimated 20,000 jobs for the region, currently suffering the highest unemployment levels for decades.

The Green Seal Initiative

This initiative, which will be developed between 2020 and 2021, aims to implement a ‘Green Seal’ so that all legislative development projects are sustainable. It also seeks to make the entire Administration feel part of this green revolution, but also society as a whole. The whole of the region will benefit from the plan, jobs will be created, thousands will be pulled out unemployment but most of all hope will be spread across Andalucia – the plan is a vision for the future and now we have one. TW