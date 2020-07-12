Off Duty Spanish Cop Wrestles Mad-Man with Axe to the Ground after Failed Robbery

An off-duty policeman in Barcelona Spain got more than he bargained for when he popped his head into his local cafe!

A Mossos d’Esquadra agent who was off-duty managed to subdue a man who, armed with an axe, threatened the staff inside a bar in the Sant Martí district. The suspect, who was very nervous, entered the premises and asked the waitress for money, but when she did not hand it over he became increasingly violent to the point of threatening clients of the bar and smashing up one of the machines inside.

However, the officer, who just happened to be passing by, saw what was happening and without the 55-year-old suspect realising it, he was able to disarm the”mad-man” after a scuffle, in addition to asking customers to call emergency services. Soon after, a Mosso’s patrol came and arrested the suspect accused of various crimes, including smashing up a one-armed bandit!