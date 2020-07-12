Costa Del Sol Beaches Forced To Limit Access Due To Overcrowding

Several beaches in Mijas, Nerja, and Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol have temporarily restricted access after exceeding the maximum number of people allowed, set by the local councils.

The Sur newspaper reported that various beached on the coast had been closed as it was impossible to respect the security distance of a metre and a half. This has been happening frequently on a weekend, and even occasionally on weekdays.

The app “Aforo Costa del Sol”, designed by the Tourism faculty at Malaga University and the public company “Planificación Costa del Sol” to monitor beach access, have also reported limited entry to beaches in Mijas and Nerja.

In Nerja, La Torrecilla, La Caletilla, Calahonda, Carabeo y Carabeillo beaches have been at full capacity and El Salón, Burriana and Maro have been at around 80%.

While in Mijas, Piedra del Cura, El Charcón and Playamarina beaches are restricting access, due to overcrowding fears and El Faro, Entre Faro y Chacón, Riviera I and II, Royal Beach and La Luna have been surpassing 80% capacity.

Playa bonita, Viborilla, Malbu and Fuente de la Salud in Benalmadena have also been limiting entry to beach-goers.