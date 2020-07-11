Brit Squashes a Spaniard to Death on the Costa del Sol

Two men have died in a hotel in the Malaga municipality of Marbella after one of them tragically fell from a balcony and squashed the other, who was outside on a terrace.

According to police sources, the events took place into the early hours of the morning on Calle Jose Melia in Marbella, Costa del Sol, at around 1:45 a.m. The emergency 112 services received several calls from citizens at the hotel indicating that a man had fallen from the balcony onto a terrace, specifically squashing another man in the process.

The Local Police, the National Police and health officials were immediately notified, who confirmed the death of the two men. Specifically, the National Police has opened an investigation into what happened however they conclude that their deaths were both instantaneous.

Police sources have specified that the man who fell from the balcony was 50 years old and from the United Kingdom. He was staying at the hotel, while the person he fell on was a 43-year-old Spanish customer who was drinking on the terrace of the Melia Don Pepe Hotel.

