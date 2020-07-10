Which is it Boris – Stay in or Stay out?

“I think everybody has sort of taken the ‘stay at home if you can‘ – I think we should now say, well, ‘go back to work if you can’. Because I think it’s very important that people should try to lead their lives more normally.

“I want to see more people feeling confident to use the shops, use the restaurants, and get back into work – but only if we all follow the guidance.”

The PM later added that people should only return if their company is obeying the guidelines and it is safe to do so, he also said that as the number of coronavirus cases falls, the rules on wearing face coverings need to be “stricter”.

Mask on or mask off?

Passengers on public transport are already required to cover their mouths and noses to limit the chance of spreading coronavirus, but the UK government has so far stopped short of following Scotland by requiring the use of masks in retail premises south of the border.

But the prime minister told a social media “People’s PMQs” he was actively considering tightening the rules in England- maybe he should, NOW!