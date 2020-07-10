Stunned Prince Charles unsuccessfully tries to catch Asda employee who fainted while talking

We have all seen the videos over the years of soldiers standing to attention on blisteringly hot days in the parade ground and watched as a helpless member of the squad succumbs to the heat and passes out

This happens quite often but usually after a long stand, but this wasn’t on a parade ground. Prince Charles (71), was struck dumb when on a visit to Asda in Bristol a worker who was in line to meet him unfortunately passed out whilst talking to the Prince.

As the Prince was talking to the as yet unnamed worker when he (the worker), started to sway slightly and then fell to the ground with a sickening thud.

Prince Charles was visibly shaken as he tried in vain to catch the falling employee, Charles waited and made sure the worker was ok before he moved on to talk to the next person in line.

Camilla was with her husband on the visit but was at another part of the building when the unfortunate incident occurred, the royals had been on a visit to the distribution center to thank the workers there for putting their lives at risk during the covid-19 pandemic, by making sure the country was supplied with foodstuffs and other items.