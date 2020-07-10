Spitfire fly-past marks Dame Vera Lynn’s funeral

Dame Vera Margaret Lynn (née Welch; 20 March 1917 – 18 June 2020) was an English singer, songwriter and entertainer whose musical recordings and performances were very popular during the Second World War

She was referred to as the “Forces’ Sweetheart” and gave outdoor concerts for the troops in Egypt, India and Burma during the war as part of Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA). The most popular songs with her are “We’ll Meet Again”, “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover”, “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” and “There’ll Always Be an England”, according to Wikipedia.

Always popular after the war, appearing on radio and television in the United Kingdom and the United States, and recording such hits as “Auf Wiederseh’n, Sweetheart” and her UK number-one single “My Son, My Son”. Her last single, “I Love This Land”, was released to mark the end of the Falklands War. In 2009, at the age of 92, she became the oldest living artist to top the UK Albums Chart releasing the compilation album We’ll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn. In 2014, she released the collection Vera Lynn: National Treasure and in 2017, Vera Lynn 100, a compilation album of hits to commemorate her centenary—it was a No. 3 hit, making her the first centenarian performer to ever have a Top 10 album in the charts. By the time of her death earlier this year she had been active in the music industry for an impressive 96 years.

Lynn always was involved with charity work connected with ex-servicemen, disabled children and breast cancer. She was held in great affection by Second World War veterans in the year 2000 she was named the Briton who best exemplified the spirit of the 20th century.

Her funeral today was marked by a Spitfire fly-past .