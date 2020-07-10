Gibraltar Health Authority Welcomes 16 Newly Qualified Nurses

AS 2020 was nominated by the World Health Organisation the Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honour of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, the decision has highlighted the importance of well-trained medical staff especially during the time of a pandemic.

In an ongoing programme to try to bring as much instruction as possible onto the Rock, the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has entered into a long-term partnership with St George’s University of London and Kingston University London to provide training.

-- Advertisement --



There are a number of Gibraltar-based courses including BSc (Hons) Nursing (Adult) and a Diploma in Higher Education (Nursing) and now 16 nurses have qualified and are joining the GHA on a full-time basis.

Four Enrolled Nurses were successful in achieving a Diploma in Higher Education (Nursing) following a two-year programme and a further 12 staff Nurses who have completed their BSc (Hons)Nursing (Adult) degree are also joining the team.

Part of their training saw the 16 becoming an element of the Gibraltar health team fighting against Covid-19 as well as caring for patients and now that the temporary importation of emergency medical staff from the UK has finished, there will be plenty for these newly qualified nurses to do.