Tensions Between Spain and Morocco Rise as Borders Reopen

THE Moroccan government has just announced that it will soon be partially re-opening air and sea borders on July 14. However, borders will only open to those who have Moroccan nationality or resident in the country.

Nevertheless, Rabat has decided against opening the borders with Ceuta and Melilla which is causing tensions between Spain and Morocco to rise. Whilst airlines will be able to schedule “as many flights as necessary,” only two European ports (Sète in France and Genoa in Italy) will be allowed to charter ferries to Morocco, “excluding any other port,” including that of Algeciras, one of the prominent access points to the country.

Getting back into the country will be no simple task. Aircraft and ship passengers must submit, before boarding, a PCR test made no later than 48 hours before, together with a serological test.

In addition, all travellers may be forced to undergo another PCR test during their trip. These policies incur the practical cancellation of the Paso del Estrecho operation, as the route between Algeciras and Tangiers is closed, as well as the accesses from Ceuta or Melilla.

Moroccans residing abroad, as well as foreigners residing in Morocco, may leave the country at the end of their stay, by the same air and maritime means that the statement has outlined.