Meeting Between Gibraltar, Spain and UK on Citizens’ Rights

The second meeting of the MoU (Memorandums of Understanding) Committee on Citizens Rights took place today (July 9) on the Rock, hosted by the Gibraltar Government

The meeting was at a technical and official level and the Gibraltar team was led by the Attorney General Michael Llamas without any politicians attending.

The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive manner between representatives of the Government of Gibraltar, the Government of the United Kingdom, the Government of Spain and Spanish regional and local authorities.

The protection of the rights of British Citizens (including Gibraltarians) in the European Union, and the rights of EU nationals in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar was set out in the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU.

Further meetings will also be held in Gibraltar during July.