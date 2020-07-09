Free tours of Calpe’s Old Town

FROM now and until September 4, Calpe town hall is organising free conducted tours of the Old Town.

There should be no communication problems, as these are held in English and French as well as Spanish and Valenciano.

Itineraries cover the Forat a la Mar, part of the ancient town walls and the entrance to what was once the Moorish quarter, as well as the Torreo de la Peça defence tower and the Plaza de los Marineros.

The 45-minute visits are held from Wednesday to Sunday each week at 8.30pm and 9.30 pm and groups are limited to 20 people.

Particants meet up at the Casa de Cultura 15 minutes before the scheduled start.

Wednesdays: English-Spanish tours

Thursdays: Spanish-Valenciano

Fridays: French-Spanish

Saturdays: English-Spanish

Sundays: Spanish-Valenciano

It is necessary to register first at the Tourist offices or Tourist Information points or by ringing 96 583 69 20.