Creepy Computer Vendor Who Spied on Customers is Arrested in Spain

The Mossos d’Esquadra in Catalonia, Spain, have arrested a 45-year-old man who would sell computers only to hack into the webcams and record customers. The police identified this resident of Vallbona d’Anoia after linking him directly to the complaint of a woman, who in late January, had reported that someone was controlling the camera on her laptop.

The victim had bought two computers from the man who had picked them up from a landfill and resold them. The police verified that the computers had a hidden programme installed which could be used to record videos and photographs. They found evidence that it was the creepy computer seller who was controlling this function.

-- Advertisement --



Once they were able to search the seller’s house, they found a large number of computers and equipment, therefore they do not rule out that there are more victims of this perverted scheme. Shortly after purchasing the computer, the victim found a series of images and videos of her, that the seller had taken without her noticing, and this confirmed that she had a hidden programme installed in the device.

After learning of this chilling incident, the officers intervened a large number of telephones and computer equipment from the vendor’s home. The investigation remains open and police are searching for more potential victims.