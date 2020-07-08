Woman Battered and Stabbed in Front of Her Own Son in Broad Daylight

Ayer en Eibar la violencia machista se mostró en plena calle.

El agresor la acabó apuñalando delante de su hijo.

Ha sido detenido.

Mínimo 80.000 mujeres al año en nuestro pais viven esta situación.Negar la violencia es ayudar en cada golpe al agresor. pic.twitter.com/eQ4ECOuSIh — Vivas (@SoniaVivasRive3) July 8, 2020

A video of a woman in Eibar, Gipuzkoa (Spain) has gone viral as a young teen is seen attacking a woman with a knife in broad daylight and in front of her son. The attacker has now been identified as the victim’s current partner, a 17-year-old, and he has now handed himself in at the Basque authorities.

The incident took place at about 03:40 p.m. on Tuesday on Calle Sostoa-Tarren, when the woman was approached by her current partner and brutally beaten, in the presence of her son and a witness.

After receiving several blows to her face and the head, the aggressor threw the woman to the ground and fled the scene, although he returned shortly afterwards and attacked her again with a knife, causing her a wound in the leg.

The victim, who was of legal age, was attended to by the health personnel and transported to the nearest hospital to treat her wounds. Thanks to the recording provided by the witness, you can see part of the aggression suffered by the woman in the presence of her son, who sadly is trying to defend her. This video allowed for the identification of the aggressor and for the police to launch an investigation to find him.