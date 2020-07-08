Vox Supporters Mock Murdered Franco-Era Women In Seville

A town in Seville is deeply offended after Vox supporters appeared to mock a monument to nine women workers who were murdered by the fascist regime in 1936.

San Juan de Aznalfarache is a village on the outskirts of Seville that suffered brutal and violent repression by fascists troops under the command of General Queipo de Llano in 1936. It is no surprise then, that the town is beset with anger against two women, one of them a Vox candidate in the last municipal elections, after they posted a photo on Facebook taken next to a monument in memory of village residents killed during the fascist repression, accompanied by laughing emojis and “viva España” (Long live Spain).

The monument is known as “Las Aceituneras”, which refers to the nine young women who worked as olive pickers and whose cruel murder during Franco’s regime has endured in the memory of San Juan de Aznalfarache, one of the towns in Seville where most executions and deaths occurred.

Besides the emojis, the two women also made a string of insensitive comments on the Facebook post and were reproached by other users for their attitude and lack of respect for the victims. One of the women commented that “crushed olives” were most delicious, to which the Vox candidate replied “mmmm true! How delicious!”.

The Platform for the Historical Memory of San Juan de Aznalfarache described the incident as “an unpleasant and grotesque situation”. Juan Luis Alcedo, a member of the organization that fights to preserve the historical memory of the village and its victims, says the platform is seriously considering filing a complaint against the women. “The victims of Franco’s regime were not only killed, but they were also condemned to oblivion and now they are being mocked”, he said.