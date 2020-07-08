Violent pub brawl leads to attempted homicide arrest

A VIOLENT brawl in an Almeria pub has led to the arrest of a 32-year old man for attempted homicide and inflicting bodily harm.

He got into an argument with another man inside the pub on Calle Cabrera just before midnight on July 2. When they took the fight outside the 32-year old deliberately smashed a glass, using it to slash his opponent on the neck and chest.

The Virgen del Mar Hospital alerted the police to the incident after friends of the injured man took him to the emergencies department.

Police investigations ended in the detention of the 32-year old, identified as D.R.P.

A court ordered he be held in prison pending trial.