The Lions are Roaring Again on the Costa del Sol

NOW that the lockdown has finished, the La Cala de Mijas Lions are looking at ways of getting their fundraising back on track and their latest idea is a Mexican Themed Night at the Village Inn in Riviera del Sol.

It starts at 7pm on Tuesday July 21 and for just €10, guests will enjoy chili con carne with rice and a glass of wine, beer or a soft drink with a quiz and unsurprisingly a raffle.

There is a special prize for the best Mexican fancy dress and tickets (which are a must) can be obtained from the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos or by calling 637 185 533.

All profits as ever will circulate back to the local community via the Lions.