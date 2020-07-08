Spain’s National Police Triumph After Tracing British Man Wanted for Murder in UK

THERE was success for the National Police as they tracked down a British and arrested a British man who had been on the run from the UK Authorities since 2016.

A European arrest warrant had been issued for the fugitive who was accused of killing a 19-year-old student who was caught in the crossfire of a street shooting between two rival gangs in Blackburn, Lancashire in May 2016.

Working closely with the British police, officers discovered that the man had originally travelled to Portugal and then using his brother’s passport, moved to Huelva and after painstaking research they traced his movements to the Mijas area and officers started routine checks in all local hotels.

Happily, they pinpointed that he was residing in Fuengirola and arrested him outside the building as British police had warned that he may be armed and dangerous.

Thanks to the hard work of the National Police, the alleged criminal who is wanted for murder in the UK will shortly be returned to Britain to face charges in court.