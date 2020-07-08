Motoring News: CUPRA release new model that shows their passion for quality

SEAT’S performance brand CUPRA have confirmed the arrival of a model that will change the dynamic perception of electrically powered vehicles. Since its presentation at the Geneva Motor Show last year, the el-Born Concept has drawn praise for its sleek look and personality.

CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths stated that “CUPRA el-Born displays all the genes of the CUPRA brand and we have taken the original concept to the next level creating a new sporty and dynamic design and reengineering the technological content. CUPRA el-Born is the living proof that performance and electrification are a great match.”

-- Advertisement --



The performance and dynamics of the el-Born have been a clear focus during the development of the car, offering an instant acceleration from 0-50km/h in only 2.9s. The Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (DCC Sport), which has been exclusively developed within the MEB platform combines the sporty driving height of the car with a system that is adapting automatically to any conditions, offering a superior level of driving dynamics.

It will be able to travel up to 500km on a single charge thanks to its high-efficient 77kWh battery. Thanks to its fast charging capability, it will take the energy needed for at least 260km in only 30 minutes.

Besides the attention to detail and the passion for quality, there is a particular focus on the sustainability of the el-Born using recycled materials in the interior of the car.

The new el-Born’s launch in 2021 brings sustainable mobility with the character and dynamism that car enthusiasts desire, but with a unique and exclusive product for those looking for the most advanced technology and the smallest environmental footprint.