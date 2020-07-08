Mayor condemns vandalism of council members’ cars

THE Carboneras Mayor has condemned the latest in a series of acts of vandalism targeting local council members’ cars.

A corrosive liquid was splashed over Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez’s own vehicle and those of two other councillors.

In recent months scratches and marks have gouged into the mayor’s and the Urban Planning councillor’s cars. Insults directed at the council leader and his family have also appeared daubed in different places around the town.

Amerigo Fernandez said the local authority “deeply regretted the behaviour”, which he attributed to individuals doing nothing good for the town.

“Carboneras is a peaceful municipality in which the majority of inhabitants represent an example of civic responsibility, which is being demonstrated in these difficult times due to Covid-19”, he commented.

The Mayor reported that the corrosive substance had caused considerable damage to the vehicles’ paintwork, making it raise up and perforate in places, and to the public streets where the cars were parked.

He made it clear this kind of incident is a crime and “has no place in Carboneras.”

The matter is being investigated by the Guardia Civil.