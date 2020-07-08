Hilton Hotel Chooses the Costa del Sol for a New Luxurious Project

THE hotel magnate Hilton Worldwide has reached an agreement with the Hong Kong investment fund Platinum Estates to take over the management of a hotel on the Costa del Sol as their latest luxurious estate project. The complex will be taking over the so-called Finca Doña Julia, in Caceres, located between Marbella and Sotogrande (Malaga).

The objective of the American hotel chain is to bring its ultra-luxury brand ‘Conrad’ to Spain for the first time. The plan is to construct a hotel which boasts of 175 suites as well as a 5,000 square-metre spa, and a shopping and leisure centre all on the same plot of land. However, due to bankruptcy issues, they have had to delay the operations.

Nevertheless, the plan is now back on track and Conrad Costa del Sol hopes to open its doors to the public in 2022 with approximately 194 rooms, a spa, an indoor pool, various outdoor pools, two bars and a restaurant.

The Director of Development for the Hilton in Spain and Portugal, Carlos Miro, has stated that “This project, our first luxury hotel in Spain, represents an important step for the Hilton, which is currently working to expand its luxury establishments throughout Europe.”

