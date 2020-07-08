Euro Weekly News in the heart of the community in Albir on the Costa Blanca North

Euro Weekly News is extremely pleased to announce the reopening of its busy office in Albir on the Costa Blanca North.

OFFICE sales administrator Sue Frost and reporter Tara Rippin are back in the heart of the community from this week after a lengthy closure due to the health pandemic, and are of course adhering to all hygiene standards required.

EWN has continued to produce and deliver newspapers throughout State of Alarm, keeping a finger on the pulse and bringing our readers the latest news and issues that matter.

And now, with the new normal, we can provide the added and all essential personal touch.

Sue said: “It’s fantastic to be in the office and I’m really looking forward to being able to help our businesses get back to business in any way we can.”

Tara has been working from home during confinement, along with a dedicated team building a hugely popular and successful website.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” said Tara, adding: “It’s been such a worrying and difficult period for businesses and residents alike, so it is great to see shops and bars back in action and a vibrancy on the streets.

“Sue and I are excited about being able to help our community get back to where we were before, but bigger and better.”

The office is open, with health and safety measures in place, from Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 7pm.

We look forward to hearing from you on 965 842 777.